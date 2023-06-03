Former WWE performer makes AEW Rampage debut

Tonight on AEW television, a former WWE wrestler made his Rampage debut. The star is none other than Zack Sabre Jr.

The English star has wrestled all over the world. He also competed in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament back in 2016. He put on a tough fight but lost to Gran Metalik in the finals.

The 35-year-old star is the current New Japan Pro-Wrestling World Television Champion. He won the title this past January at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Since capturing the title, he has successfully defended it on eight different occasions. Not only in NJPW, but Zack Sabre Jr. has also defended the title in Ring of Honor.

On tonight's episode of Rampage, the English wrestler debuted on the show and defended his title against Action Andretti.

It is to be noted that Andretti caught the attention of the fans as he defeated the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho on his debut.

The match was filled with a lot of high-flying action. Despite Andretti's efforts to win his first single's title, the NJPW World Television Champion managed to force the AEW star to tap out.

The Cruiserweight Classic finalist defended his title for the first time on AEW Rampage.

