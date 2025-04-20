Former WWE performer makes a huge announcement amid AEW absence

A former WWE performer recently made a positive announcement regarding his future. This comes amid his lengthy absence from AEW programming.
Kota Ibushi was a major figure in AEW in 2023, as he constantly came to his close friend Kenny Omega's aid in his war with several major factions. Over the past year, The Golden Star has dealt with several injuries, raising concerns about his in-ring future.
On Instagram, Ibushi sent a positive message despite the situation. He revealed that he had lost 12 kgs and had been working on perfecting the Phoenix Splash, a move he could do flawlessly before his string of injuries began.
The Japanese icon also revealed that he had gotten his visa, hinting at an in-ring return on foreign soil. The Japanese star has not competed inside the squared circle since February 2025.
A rough translation from Google Translate can be seen below.
"#Heavyweight backflip #It's been years since I last did it, I was shocked lol #I'll be 43 next month #Finally recovered #Miraculous phoenix splash since the accident #Still only 45 points If I try, I can do it. It's been how many years since I last did this....I won't run away, I won't lose, I won't give up!!! I've finally received my visa, so maybe it's finally time!?!? Now, let's enjoy some pro wrestling!" Ibushi wrote.
The Golden Star's last AEW match took place in November 2023. Ibushi competed in several matches on WWE NXT in 2016.
Cedric Alexander wants to face the AEW star
Cedric Alexander recently got to speak about his release from WWE. He even named the stars he'd want to face in the future.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alexander revealed that he wanted to lock horns with Mustafa Ali and Kota Ibushi again. He faced off with Ali on multiple occasions in 205 Live, while he took on Ibushi in the second round of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.
"Right off the bat, as soon as the news of me being released kind of shed, there were two matchups that kept repeating in my head like I somehow have to get these matches to happen. One is a match with Kota Ibushi. I have been hearing people really wanna see that. We wrestled that one time in CWC, in Cruiserweight Classic. It was, for me, a career-making match, a life-changing match. So that's something I'd like to get one more time to see how it turns out. And another match with Mustafa Ali." [4:08 onwards]
Alexander could make his way to AEW, as he now has two major reasons to sign with the company: a rematch with Ibushi and a reunion with The Hurt Syndicate. It remains to be seen whether this becomes a reality.