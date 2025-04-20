Former WWE performer makes a huge announcement amid AEW absence

A former WWE performer recently made a positive announcement regarding his future. This comes amid his lengthy absence from AEW programming.

Ad

Kota Ibushi was a major figure in AEW in 2023, as he constantly came to his close friend Kenny Omega's aid in his war with several major factions. Over the past year, The Golden Star has dealt with several injuries, raising concerns about his in-ring future.

On Instagram, Ibushi sent a positive message despite the situation. He revealed that he had lost 12 kgs and had been working on perfecting the Phoenix Splash, a move he could do flawlessly before his string of injuries began.

Ad

Trending

The Japanese icon also revealed that he had gotten his visa, hinting at an in-ring return on foreign soil. The Japanese star has not competed inside the squared circle since February 2025.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

A rough translation from Google Translate can be seen below.

"#Heavyweight backflip #It's been years since I last did it, I was shocked lol #I'll be 43 next month #Finally recovered #Miraculous phoenix splash since the accident #Still only 45 points If I try, I can do it. It's been how many years since I last did this....I won't run away, I won't lose, I won't give up!!! I've finally received my visa, so maybe it's finally time!?!? Now, let's enjoy some pro wrestling!" Ibushi wrote.

Ad

Ad

The Golden Star's last AEW match took place in November 2023. Ibushi competed in several matches on WWE NXT in 2016.

Cedric Alexander wants to face the AEW star

Cedric Alexander recently got to speak about his release from WWE. He even named the stars he'd want to face in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alexander revealed that he wanted to lock horns with Mustafa Ali and Kota Ibushi again. He faced off with Ali on multiple occasions in 205 Live, while he took on Ibushi in the second round of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.

Ad

"Right off the bat, as soon as the news of me being released kind of shed, there were two matchups that kept repeating in my head like I somehow have to get these matches to happen. One is a match with Kota Ibushi. I have been hearing people really wanna see that. We wrestled that one time in CWC, in Cruiserweight Classic. It was, for me, a career-making match, a life-changing match. So that's something I'd like to get one more time to see how it turns out. And another match with Mustafa Ali." [4:08 onwards]

Ad

Alexander could make his way to AEW, as he now has two major reasons to sign with the company: a rematch with Ibushi and a reunion with The Hurt Syndicate. It remains to be seen whether this becomes a reality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More