Former WWE star wants a dream match with AEW star Kota Ibushi (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE star recently talked about his desire to face off against AEW talent, Kota Ibushi. According to him, a match with Ibushi and another one with Mustafa Ali were the first thoughts that came to his mind after being released.

Ad

Cedric Alexander was released by WWE in February. He was recently asked about whom he would want to face outside of the Stamford-based promotion, which prompted him to talk about his first thoughts after finding out he was being released by the company.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cedric named Kota Ibushi and Mustafa Ali as his dream matches. He said:

"Right off the bat, as soon as the news of me being released kind of shed, there were two matchups that kept repeating in my head like I somehow have to get these matches to happen. One is a match with Kota Ibushi. I have been hearing people really wanna see that. We wrestled that one time in CWC, in Cruiserweight Classic. It was, for me, a career-making match, a life-changing match. So that's something I'd like to get one more time to see how it turns out. And another match with Mustafa Ali." [4:08 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cedric Alexander also talked about creative freedom in WWE

According to Cedric, he is excited to have significantly more freedom in the independent circuit compared to WWE.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated:

"Oh, time. Taking as much time as I want. That's the big thing for me. In WWE, you gotta be so precise with the timing of the commercials, you gotta go to advertisement, you gotta make this person, you gotta make so many people happy. But you know, in the Indies, you got that, like you said, creative freedom. I can be the person that I feel I am in front of the camera instead of, you know, whatever WWE had me live up to, a bit of a persona, what is the storyline saying I need to be." [2:50 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, only time will tell what Cedric plans to do next.

Catch Cedric Alexander on May 9th at House of Glory in Chicago! Click here for the tickets.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More