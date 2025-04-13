Former WWE star wants a dream match with AEW star Kota Ibushi (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE star recently talked about his desire to face off against AEW talent, Kota Ibushi. According to him, a match with Ibushi and another one with Mustafa Ali were the first thoughts that came to his mind after being released.
Cedric Alexander was released by WWE in February. He was recently asked about whom he would want to face outside of the Stamford-based promotion, which prompted him to talk about his first thoughts after finding out he was being released by the company.
Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cedric named Kota Ibushi and Mustafa Ali as his dream matches. He said:
"Right off the bat, as soon as the news of me being released kind of shed, there were two matchups that kept repeating in my head like I somehow have to get these matches to happen. One is a match with Kota Ibushi. I have been hearing people really wanna see that. We wrestled that one time in CWC, in Cruiserweight Classic. It was, for me, a career-making match, a life-changing match. So that's something I'd like to get one more time to see how it turns out. And another match with Mustafa Ali." [4:08 onwards]
Cedric Alexander also talked about creative freedom in WWE
According to Cedric, he is excited to have significantly more freedom in the independent circuit compared to WWE.
In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated:
"Oh, time. Taking as much time as I want. That's the big thing for me. In WWE, you gotta be so precise with the timing of the commercials, you gotta go to advertisement, you gotta make this person, you gotta make so many people happy. But you know, in the Indies, you got that, like you said, creative freedom. I can be the person that I feel I am in front of the camera instead of, you know, whatever WWE had me live up to, a bit of a persona, what is the storyline saying I need to be." [2:50 onwards]
As of now, only time will tell what Cedric plans to do next.
Catch Cedric Alexander on May 9th at House of Glory in Chicago! Click here for the tickets.
