"The all-time leader in no-show" – Former WWE personality blasts Jake "The Snake" Roberts after his critical comments regarding MJF's no-show

Jim Cornette heavily criticized Jake "The Snake" Roberts after his latest comments towards AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF.

In a recent interview with Diamond Dallas Page on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts admitted that Friedman's recent antics made him 'sick.' The WWE Hall of Famer said:

“For me, it made me sick. It really did. I would love to see what the locker room is like. The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people.”

In response to Roberts, Cornette claimed that the former was the 'all-time leader' in no-show and had no right to criticize MJF for his actions.

Cornette also brought up Roberts' past issues as he disapproved of his comments by stating the following:

"I didn't even do this to hop on Jake, you know, with the crazy train stories because everybody knows them but for Jake to say this, I mean, how can Jake Roberts utter the words? And for me, you don't miss stuff like that. 'This is your fans, your fanbase. These people paid to get in there and you no-showed?' Anybody else in the world that would be a pretty f***ing valid criticism of MJF whether he was pissed or not. But Jake Roberts? The all-time leader in no-show. 'Hold-up, f**k you, I'm gonna be drunk if I'm there or high if I'm there or maybe I won't be there or maybe I won't be there long.'" (from 5:23 to 6:13)

Watch Jim Cornette talk about Jake "The Snake" Roberts below:

Vince Russo recently pointed out the issue with MJF working for AEW

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out the issue with MJF being signed to AEW.

The wrestling veteran believes that the 26-year-old is known to an audience of less than a million people who regularly watch the AEW product.

Russo said:

"Bro, we've totally lost the concept of over. Bro, he's over to the less than a million people that watch AEW. If I go upstairs to my wife right now and say, 'hey, what do you think of MJF?', no, nobody knows who he is, bro. That's where we're losing him, bro, the niche audience knows, outside of that they don't know who this dude is, bro."

Check out Vince Russo's comments regarding The Salt of the Earth in the following video:

As things stand, MJF's profile from the AEW roster page has been removed following his promo on Dynamite a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen if he will return under the promotion anytime in the near future.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Drive-Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far