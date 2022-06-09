"Nobody knows who he is" – Former WWE personality explains if MJF is over, points out disadvantage of him working in AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo explained if Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is over with the audience. The former WWE personality also pointed out the drawback of Friedman working for AEW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran said Friedman is currently 'over' to less than a million people who regularly watch AEW.

He added that outside of a particular fanbase, nobody is aware of the 26-year-old's work:

"Bro, we've totally lost the concept of over. Bro, he's over to the less than a million people that watch AEW. If I go upstairs to my wife right now and say, 'hey, what do you think of MJF?', no, nobody knows who he is, bro. That's where we're losing him, bro, the niche audience knows, outside of that they don't know who this dude is, bro." (from 11:53 to 12:23)

Vince Russo claimed MJF no-showing AEW's meet-and-greet before Double or Nothing is a work

Before AEW Double or Nothing, MJF opted not to appear at a meet-and-greet, which created a lot of buzz within the pro wrestling industry.

Many suggested the move was legitimate, whereas many believe it was a work. Previously speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo agreed with the latter:

"If MJF no-showed as a shoot, which he wouldn't because he is a pro, Tony Khan would've been out there apologizing to the people, burying MJF, because he wants everybody to like him. The last thing he'd be saying is nothing. So when you look at how people are acting, you're, like, 'bro come on, do you not see that through this?' Then, my favorite is, 'we're gonna give the guy a live mic to mute the live mic,' like, come on bro."

Friedman cut a fiery promo on last week's Dynamite, taking shots at Tony Khan and demanding to be fired from the company. He was absent from this week's show, and it remains to be seen when he'll return.

