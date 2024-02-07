Former WWE personality claims AEW was trying to put "heat" on CM Punk (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has claimed that AEW was allegedly trying to put heat on CM Punk for something he was never involved in. Vince Russo believes the reports of Punk suggesting Tony Khan scrap the ranking system in AEW were false.

When All Elite Wrestling came into existence in 2019, one of its most distinctive aspects was its usage of a ranking system. The company later let go of this in 2022 once its roster became stacked with many performers. However, much to the delight of fans, Tony Khan reintroduced this system last month, thus increasing the stakes of every match on the promotion's programming.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer spoke about how the reports of CM Punk asking Tony Khan to get rid of the ranking system were false. Vince Russo pointed out that AEW had stopped giving much weight to rankings before Punk even joined the company.

"They stopped the ranking system way before CM Punk got there. They hadn't been doing that for a while. They were doing it, and I think Tony saw the reality of how difficult it is to do that," said Russo. [1:55 - 2:11]

The wrestling legend added that All Elite Wrestling was trying to put "heat" on The Second City Saint by putting the blame on him for their own decision.

"The answer is yes. Like I said, they hadn't done it in a while. And now what? We are gonna put the heat on CM Punk? Bro, they stopped doing that way before Punk came into the company," added Russo. [4:50 - 5:03]

AEW star Mark Henry on CM Punk missing out on WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry explained how he could sympathize with CM Punk, who's set to miss out on WrestleMania 40 after injuring himself at Royal Rumble 2024. The AEW broadcaster recalled the time when he had to sit out of three WrestleManias, leaving him distraught.

"You just feel worthless basically, and I remember being at home and I said 'f**k this I'm done, I can't take it no more.' I had gotten hurt three times at this point. I was just like Punk. Three WrestleManias, three injuries and you still go 'What did I do, God, What did I do? Why of all the times in the year, why now?"

It remains to be seen when fans will see the former AEW Champion back in action in WWE.

Do you think AEW did the right thing by bringing back the ranking system? Sound off in the comments section below.

