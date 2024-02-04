"I was just like Punk" - AEW star empathizes with the WWE veteran after injury setback ends his WrestleMania dreams

An AEW star recently spoke about missing WWE WrestleMania and revealed that he felt exactly like CM Punk.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry. CM Punk made his historic return to the WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in November 2023. Many thought that Punk would go on to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. However, he unfortunately tore his triceps during the match and was the runner-up. Punk is reportedly set to be out of action for six to eight months, which makes him unable to compete at WrestleMania later this year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry explained the feeling behind missing a WrestleMania.

"You just feel worthless basically, and I remember being at home and I said 'f**k this I'm done, I can't take it no more.' I had gotten hurt three times at this point. I was just like Punk. Three WrestleManias, three injuries and you still go 'What did I do, God, What did I do? Why of all the times in the year, why now?" [0:01-0:38]

Konnan shares his thoughts on CM Punk's injury at the WWE Royal Rumble

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the unfortunate triceps injury of CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2024.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan noted that Punk has been wrestling with a physical style for about 27 years which is catching up to him.

"So, he's been through like 27 years, grinding on the road, going through ROH, that physical style. That's always been his like, 'I'm the best.' He wrestles physically and it's catching up with him, like it has with Bryan Danielson, like it did with Eddie Guerrero, like it did with a lot of people. That's a rough style to maintain for 20-plus years. And what they [WWE] have right now is a guy who is injury-prone." [From 01:52 to 02:20]

The Best in the World was reportedly set to challenge Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a bout that many consider a dream match. However, the unfortunate injuries of Punk and Rollins may have altered these plans but it will be interesting to see where the company fits the former AEW World Champion after his possible return later this year.

