CM Punk has become "injury-prone"; a cause of concern to WWE, according to wrestling veteran

A former WCW star recently spoke about CM Punk's injury at the Royal Rumble match.

The Best in the World entered the 2024 Royal Rumble match at number 27 and was one of the hot favorites to win the whole thing. It came down to him and Cody Rhodes as the final two competitors in the match. The two stars had a thrilling exchange before Cody managed to eliminate Punk and win the Rumble match for the second time in his career.

In a recent clip from Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran Konnan mentioned that Punk had been wrestling for over two decades with a small respite when he was training for UFC. The veteran detailed that the Straightedge star wrestled a very rough style, and it was hard to sustain that style for so long. He felt that WWE needed to realize that Punk would be prone to injuries even after he returned.

"So he's been through like 27 years, grinding on the road, going through ROH, that physical style. That's always been his like, 'I'm the best.' He wrestles physically and it's catching up with him like it has with Bryan Danielson, like it did with Eddie Guerrero, like it did with a lot of people. That's a rough style to maintain for 20-plus years. And what they (WWE) have right now is a guy who is injury-prone." [From 01:52 to 02:20]

Check out the full video below:

Drew McIntyre attacked CM Punk on Monday Night RAW

This week on RAW, CM Punk kicked off the show with a teary-eyed promo. He mentioned that he tore his tricep and would be missing WrestleMania. He spoke about resiliency and how he would come back stronger. Punk was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior claimed he was delighted that Punk could not wrestle at The Show of Shows and declared that he would live Punk's dream once again. He then ambushed The Straightedge Superstar and stomped his injured arm.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn then rushed out to help Punk and drove Drew out of the ring. However, McIntyre defeated Zayn in the main event of RAW and has continued his tirade on Punk online.

How soon do you think CM Punk will be back? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.