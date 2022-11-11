Former WWE personality compares MJF to a Bloodline member

AEW has a huge roster. Among them, MJF is arguably one of the best talents, especially on the microphone. Former WWE commentator and current AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette has compared the Devil's promo skills to that of WWE's Paul Heyman.

Shortly after becoming an All Elite, Renee Paquette got the opportunity to interview MJF. She asked AEW's resident Devil about his thoughts on his opponent for the Full Gear pay-per-view, the World Champion and husband of Paquette, Jon Moxley. Friedman mocked Moxley and went on to say that he was going to defeat the champion and prove to all the doubters why he deserved to be the top guy.

Renee Paquette was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. She discussed the promo segment with MJF and felt the way he portrays himself on the microphone and his mannerism was similar to that of The Wise Man of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman.

"I kind of wanted to witness what he does up close like that. I used to do a lot of promos with Paul Heyman and that's something like that, like, kind of performance. I like being able to work with people like that because it gives me so much to do... So it was fun getting to do some of that stuff with MJF." Renee Paquette said [H/T WrestlingInc]

Paul Heyman praised MJF's work

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's promo skills have gotten the attention of many, including that of The Bloodline's Wise Man, Paul Heyman.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Heyman shared his thoughts on The Devil of AEW. He mentioned that he was impressed with his work and also stated that there is a possibility that the two could work together.

"He's very credible on the mic. Incredible is not a compliment. Incredible means he's not credible. He's credible. He's very good at what he does. He's very young and he has a big future ahead of him," said Heyman. [H/T Fightful]

Heyman also mentioned Friedman openly talking about the expiration of his AEW contract and also claiming his signing with WWE was all fantastic as it was best for the youngster's business.

