"Very good at what he does" - WWE's Paul Heyman on top AEW star

WWE personnel Paul Heyman has lavished praise on top AEW star MJF. The Wise Man feels that the young star has a bright future ahead of him.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is regarded as one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling business. The AEW star has been in high-profile feuds in AEW with the likes of Chris Jericho and CM Punk, to name a few. The 26-year-old has been vocal about WWE's interest in securing his services.

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman said that MJF had impressed him. He feels that the AEW star is very good at what he does.

Heyman understands why MJF spoke openly about his contract situation during the latter's appearance on Helwani's show.

"I saw your show with MJF. I understand what he's doing. It's smart negotiating on his part at the moment, but I'm in a different position right now and was a year ago. Yeah, why wouldn't I be [impressed with MJF]?"

"He's very credible on the mic. Incredible is not a compliment. Incredible means he's not credible. He's credible. He's very good at what he does. He's very young and he has a big future ahead of him," said Heyman. [H/T Fightful]

Heyman also thinks MJF openly speaking about his contract with AEW and how WWE has courted him is not bad business on the star's part.

What did MJF say about WWE personality Paul Heyman?

In his interview with Helwani, MJF said pairing up with Paul Heyman would be a "match made in heaven."

“God yeah! Absolutely! I think that'd be a match made in heaven. I think him and CM Punk was a little bit mid, but me and Paul Heyman? That'd be magic for sure, I mean that’s huge!”

MJF also spoke about how his contract with AEW expires in 2023 and how WWE is keen to sign him up. The interview reportedly resulted in a "heated discussion" between him and Tony Khan as Friedman hadn't informed AEW's PR team about the interview.

What are your thoughts on Heyman's assessment of MJF? Sound off in the comments below.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy