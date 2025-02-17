Former WWE personality demands an apology from Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has been involved in a bitter feud with a former WWE personality. This person has demanded an apology from The Aerial Assassin.

Ad

When Will Ospreay first joined AEW, he aligned himself with Don Callis. The latter also played a key role in Ospreay defeating Omega at Forbidden Door 2023. However, things took a turn for the worse when Ospreay pulled away from The Don Callis Family and things escalated when Kyle Fletcher betrayed The Aerial Assassin at WrestleDream allowing Konosuke Takeshita to win the International Championship.

Kyler Fletcher and Ospreay faced each other at Full Gear and again at Worlds End 2024 with both men winning one match. They again collided in a tag match at Grand Slam Australia. Before the match, Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio slammed AEW for booking Fletcher in this match since he would get cheered in his home country. However, the crowd in Australia was anti-Fletcher, and hence, Ospreay demanded an apology from the journalist.

Ad

Trending

Instead, Don Callis replied to him and demanded an apology for betraying him and showing him a lack of appreciation.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"You should apologize to me. For betrayal. For a lack of appreciation. LaGreca is just a mark, a pathetic one yes, but you are an entitled ingrate."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Ospreay will face Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

Although Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated The Don Callis Family at AEW Grand Slam Australia, it did little to settle his heated feud. Following the match, Omega challenged Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship while Ospreay challenged Kyle Fletcher to a steel cage match at Revolution 2025.

After issuing this challenge, The Aerial Assassin took to social media to say that they would be settling this feud for good.

Ad

"Sorry at Revolution in LA. We are finishing the family business for good D***head."

Check out his tweet here.

It will be interesting to see whether Will Ospreay will be able to defeat Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution and move on with his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback