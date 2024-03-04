Former WWE personality lashes out at AEW for booking recent Bryan Danielson match (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has expressed displeasure at AEW booking a recent match for Bryan Danielson with little storyline build. Vince Russo was critical of Danielson's clash against Japanese legend Jun Akiyama on Collision.

The American Dragon and Akiyama went to war on the February 24 episode of AEW Collision. As expected, the match brought the house down, with both performers leaving the fans on their feet with electrifying back-and-forth action. Despite Jun Akiyama giving it his all, Danielson ultimately came on top.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that fans had little interest in watching Bryan Danielson take on Akiyama. Russo added that it was evidenced by the poor ratings the show generated. The episode had a viewership of 385,000, a steep decline from the previous edition's number.

"They just recently had a match one of their shows, I think it might have been Dynamite. It was Daniel Bryan against one of these Japanese guys. The number bombed, bro. We've seen it. I was surprised how low the number was," said Vince Russo. [From 09:28 to 09:46]

Bryan Danielson was in action at AEW Revolution 2024

While Revolution 2024 would forever be etched in the history books as the show where Sting bid goodbye to his in-ring career, it had a bunch of other memorable matches as well.

One of them was Bryan Danielson challenging Eddie Kingston for the Continental Crown Championship, where Danielson fell short.

The American Dragon and The Mad King had a brutal and stiff battle for the gold. Though the crowd was evenly split in their support for the two, Kingston eventually emerged victorious and retained his title.

Following the match, a few fans on Twitter even expressed their unhappiness over Danielson losing.

