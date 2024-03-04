“Time to go back to WWE,” “Lost to a jobber” - Fans devastated as ex-World Heavyweight Champion suffers loss at AEW PPV

Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan in WWE, made a name for himself as one of the best wrestlers in the company. During the 'Yes Movement,' the American Dragon defeated the likes of Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista to become a world champion.

Since Bryan arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has unleashed his technical side. While delivering top-notch performances, he has also been putting over young talent, given he will retire soon.

At the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson lost to Eddie Kingston while trying to capture the Continental Crown Championship. Fans are now comparing Danielson's WWE run to his AEW stint after his loss.

Teddy Long says Bryan Danielson is The Undertaker of AEW

Bryan Danielson has been disclosed as a member of AEW's disciplinary committee. A former manager thinks he resonates The Undertaker's aura in the company's locker room.

Former WWE Manager Teddy commented on the American Dragon's recent role in the company.

"Here's what you got to look at. Bryan Danielson, before he made that decision, he was appointed that position. So, it made it legal for him to make that call. But we know Bryan, nice as he is, I'm sure he would do it right. He was like Taker, Taker was the locker room captain. If you had problems, you would go to Undertaker, and Taker would smooth 'em out, or get everything straightened out. So that's kind of what that was, and sometimes, it's better for the talent to deal with the talent," said Teddy Long.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the American Dragon following his recent loss.

