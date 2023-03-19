Former WWE personality makes in-ring debut at AEW House Rules 

Another WWE personality has made their in-ring debut for AEW. The wrestler was Pat Buck, who competed in the House Rules Tour.

Buck resigned from WWE after WrestleMania 38. His resignation was approved by the promotion and he was let go immediately. Pat Buck's run in the Stamford-based promotion began in 2019 and came to an end three years later in 2022.

Less than two weeks after his WWE departure, Buck reportedly signed with AEW as a coach. Nearly 11 months after joining the promotion, Pat Buck made his in-ring debut at the House Rules Tour.

Buck made his pro wrestling debut back in 2003 and since then has wrestled in a total of 205 matches. One of his biggest matches was in WWE back in 2009 when he teamed up with former NXT Superstar Bryce Andrews to wrestle Cryme Tyme during a SmackDown show taping.

During the pandemic era, Buck made a few television appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment when he was attacked by Nia Jax.

Real reason behind Pat Buck leaving WWE right after WrestleMania

There were several reports regarding the reasons behind Buck's release from the company. One of the reports was that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer confirmed this report by mentioning that the producers of the shows have to supervise every show and hardly get any time to be with their families. The workload was reportedly very high and thus the 38-year-old star resigned from his role.

“The story I was told was I mean, I don’t want to say that the job sucks, but these producers work all of them, they work RAW and SmackDown. The vast majority of the wrestlers they work RAW or they go home or they work SmackDown and they go home. All of the agents, they have to fly in and they have to work RAW and they have to be home for like a second and they have to work SmackDown," Bryan Alvarez said. [H/T Ringside News]

Buck wrestled QT Marshal in his AEW in-ring debut at the House Rules Tour.

