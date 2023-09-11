Former WWE personality opens up on why blockbuster match against Bryan Danielson got canceled

Bryan Danielson recently made his in-ring return at AEW All Out 2023 after missing the blockbuster All In event in London, England, due to injury. A former WWE personality has revealed that a match between him and Danielson was discussed for the Wembley Stadium show. The name in question is Nigel McGuinness.

AEW All In 2023 was a massive success for the company, breaking numerous records. Many British wrestlers got the chance to shine on their home turf on August 27, including Saraya, as she won the Women's World Championship. Former NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness, born in London, was apparently discussed to lock horns with The American Dragon at the pay-per-view.

In an interview with Metro, McGuinness said there was talk of him facing Bryan Danielson at All In. However, Danielson's arm injury seemingly derailed those plans.

"There was some scuttlebutts, some discussion backstage in the upper echelons. But as we know, 'Clamdigger Brittle Danielson,' as he's now known, decided to have to take a respite because he broke his arm. So now it's not gonna happen." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

McGuinness has had remarkable runs in ROH, TNA, and some major independent promotions. He retired in 2011 due to medical complications and has since worked as a commentator in top companies like WWE and AEW.

Bryan Danielson hints at retirement

Bryan Danielson has done it all in the pro wrestling world, including winning numerous world titles and headlining top events like WrestleMania. He is currently among the top names in All Elite Wrestling.

During his AEW tenure, The American Dragon has feuded with several stars like MJF, Adam Page, and Chris Jericho. After his victory over Ricky Starks at All Out 2023, Danielson addressed his future on the latest episode of Collision. He hinted at retiring from full-time in-ring competition in an emotional promo.

"So, I told my daughter that once she turned seven, I would start finishing up my career. She is six right now, and I'm a man who keeps my promises, especially to the people I love. So, guess what, time is running out." [0:00 - 0:30]

Expand Tweet

Danielson also mentioned that he aimed to have a great final run before eventually hanging up his boots. While he couldn't face Nigel McGuinness at All In, the two could square off soon.

What do you think? Is Danielson ready for retirement, or should he continue wrestling for a few more years? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.