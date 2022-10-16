"He falls in the Johnny Gargano category" - Former WWE personality explains why top AEW star is not a 'believable person' in pro wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo claimed that AEW star Adam Cole wasn't believable and that he's just around the "Johnny Gargano category."

Since his run with WWE and now with All Elite, Cole has primarily worked as a heel. He had a stable named The Undisputed Era on NXT (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong, who then became The Undisputed Elite in AEW with O'Reilly, Fish, and The Elite), who usually backs him up to do dirty work.

Much like The Panama City Playboy, Gargano also played a great villain on WWE NXT, whose character got nuclear heat from fans despite the same physical characteristics the former has.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo placed Cole in the "Gargano category" because he thought the latter wasn't convincing enough to be a hated villain, especially from the point of view of a casual wrestling fan.

"To me, he [Adam Cole] falls in the Johnny Gargano category that's not... That's not, when I look at him, that is not a believable person to me that's gonna be able to beat up a roster twice his size, that's my instinct. I don't know the guy from 'at. Hey listen, if my buddy EC3 says 'he's a hell of a guy,' I'm sure he's a hell of a guy, this has nothing to do with that. I'm just talking about a casual viewer watching a wrestling show, my first instinct is gonna be 'who is this guy gonna be?'" Russo said. [from 2:59 - 3:34]

On the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, Cole showed his villainous side when he assaulted Matt Jackson as part of The Undisputed Elite's betrayal of The Young Bucks.

WWE veteran Vince Russo on AEW star Adam Cole looking like Johnny Gargano in terms of character

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo exclaimed that AEW star Adam Cole wasn't a rare or special type of wrestler.

The former WWE personality stressed that Cole has identical counterparts like Johnny Gargano and if he was just the only one, he would've had any problem.

"Here's the problem. If there is one Adam Cole, I am okay. We got the David Goliath thing, I am okay. But the problem is when you have got 10 guys, you know, Ali, you know Johnny Gargano. When you've got 10 guys that look like this, now we got an issue. If it's just him, we can get it over," Russo added. [from 4:40 - 5:06]

The former WWE Superstar is currently out with a concussion he suffered from Forbidden Door in June. There is no timetable for his return as reports stated that he might be gone for a while.

