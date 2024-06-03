Former WWE personality seemingly teases coming out of retirement after 12 years at AEW All In 2024

A former WWE announcer and veteran wrestler seemingly teased coming out of retirement after over a decade for a potential match at the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view. The personality is currently signed to Tony Khan's promotion.

The former WWE personality in question is Nigel McGuinness. The 48-year-old is currently signed to AEW and serves as a color commentator on Saturday Night Collision. McGuinness is also known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 until his release in 2022 as a commentator on NXT and other shows.

Furthermore, Nigel McGuinness has also been a wrestler before his in-ring retirement in 2011. Meanwhile, Nigel seemingly teased an in-ring return by reacting to a post regarding AEW All In 2024 with an eyeball emoji.

Former WWE Champion wants to wrestle Nigel McGuinness

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently expressed his desire to wrestle Nigel McGuinness in AEW. The two veterans have a history of several matches during their time in Ring of Honor.

Furthermore, there have been rumors of a potential match between Danielson and Nigel in Tony Khan's promotion since last year. Speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic recently, Bryan Danielson said that while he would love to lock horns with Nigel again, the former world champion was afraid their match may not live up to the expectations.

"It's interesting, because obviously I would love to wrestle Nigel. I get afraid of fan expectations of what it would be because I don't know how many people have actually seen our matches, but it's like they were very physical matches... That's the thing I would be afraid of—people's expectations of what they think it should be," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Nigel McGuinness marks his return to in-ring duties ahead of the upcoming All In 2024 PPV.

