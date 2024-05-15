Bryan Danielson wants to face former WWE name who retired over 12 years ago at All In

It is no secret that Bryan Danielson may be in his last year as a full-time wrestler. He recently brought up how he'd want to face a former rival of his at All In this year. This would be Nigel McGuinness.

The British star retired in 2011 due to a health issue and has not been seen in the ring since. He has taken up a role as a color commentator for several promotions, including ROH, WWE, and now AEW. He has always hinted at a return to the ring and running it back with the American Dragon.

During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations with the Classic, Bryan Danielson addressed a potential match with Nigel McGuinness. He held back a little as he felt it would not live up to their previous matches decades ago, seeing how physical they got.

"It's interesting because obviously I would love to wrestle Nigel," Danielson said. "I get afraid of fan expectations, of what it would be, because I don't know how many people have actually seen our matches, but it's like they were very physical matches...That's the thing I would be afraid of, is people's expectations of what they think it should be."

He instead suggested that if they were to have a match at All In, he'd feel more comfortable as he knew they wouldn't be in the main event, and there would be less of a spotlight on them.

"If you were to do Wembley with me and Nigel, the nice thing is we wouldn't be the main event for sure, so if we could go on first or second, first would be amazing," Danielson said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Schiavone recently referenced a match between Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness

Nigel McGuinness has often covered Bryan Danielson's matches, and during every bout, he would criticize the American Dragon.

During Bryan's in-ring return last weekend at Collision, McGuinness was there again to cover his match. After his injury scare at Dynasty against Will Ospreay, Danielson seemed okay.

The former WWE name was quick to comment on this, as he claimed that Bryan had recovered too quickly, almost as if the injury was not real to begin with. Tony Schiavone, also on commentary, wondered whether Nigel did not want him back for All In.

He was hinting at the potential matchup between the two rivals and whether the British star wanted even a possibility of this to happen or not.

With Bryan Danielson making the most of his final moments as a full-time wrestler, he could compete at All In. The only major question is who his opponent would be.

