Bryan Danielson confirms desire to wrestle former world champion who was in WWE for 6 years; says he is "afraid"

Bryan Danielson recently confirmed that he wants to wrestle a former world champion. The star he was talking about is Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel is a former WWE star who worked in the promotion as a color commentator. He joined the company in 2016 and was released from his contract six years later in 2022. The former ROH World Champion is currently signed to AEW.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, The American Dragon, when asked about Nigel McGuinness, stated that he would love to go head-to-head with him once again. The two have stepped inside the squared circle before.

“I would love to wrestle Nigel (McGuinness). I get afraid of fan expectations of what it would be. And I don’t know how many people have actually seen our matches but it’s like, they were very physical matches."

He continued:

"That’s the thing that I would be afraid of is people’s expectations of what they think it should be. Not that they would do it now, but if they did it when they were like 55, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat. By the way, I would bet at 55 with both of them, it would be fantastic.“ [From 12:09 - 12:55]

Bryan Danielson hints retirement

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Classic show, Bryan Danielson also hinted at a potential retirement while talking about his match with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. He stated that he injured his neck pretty badly during the bout.

Even though the MRI and reports showed he was okay, he still felt pain after a dangerous spot in the match. The dangerous spot featured him giving The Aerial Assassin a Frankensteiner, but his opponent landed on his feet while he landed awkwardly on his neck.

Will Ospreay was the winner of the match, and Bryan Danielson was carried out by officials after suffering a serious injury (which was just a part of the storyline).

