AEW star Bryan Danielson talks blockbuster dream match possibly fueling retirement: "Yeah, it's a signal"

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently talked about his match with Will Ospreay. During the conversation, he may have hinted at a possible retirement soon.

The American Dragon took on Will Ospreay in a blockbuster dream bout at AEW Dynasty which took place in Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The latter walked out of the match as the winner.

Bryan Danielson was the special guest on the recent edition of the TWC show. The host of the show asked him how he felt after his match with The Aerial Assassin at Dynasty. To this, he replied that he had hurt his neck pretty bad.

"My neck hurts… So yeah, I’m having some issues with my neck. There was a thing when I gave him a frankensteiner and he landed on his feet and in the background, nobody noticed it I don’t think at the time… I’m not on social media much but when I did it, I just landed right on my head and I was like, oh my gosh, and so, I’ve needed some time after that. The M.R.I. (shows) I’m okay. But how do I feel on a day-to-day basis? My neck is like, ah…." [16:37 - 17:25]

He also hinted that he might be looking to hang up his boots:

"It’s just a signal that something is… I’ve started to see pain as that more and more as I’ve gotten older and that sort of thing and I find it to be a very useful paradigm as far as how I look at pain because it can also be like, okay, that means this needs to be fixed or it means this needs to be done differently or all those different sorts of things. Yeah, it’s a signal.” [18:18 - 18:50]

Bryan Danielson's AEW contract expires soon

Speaking on the same show, Bryan Danielson also revealed that his contract is set to expire soon. He stated that his AEW deal will end before the All In 2024 event scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London. But he still wishes to wrestle at the PPV.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson also said he wants to end his full-time wrestling career at the WrestleDream PPV event in Tacoma Dome. He chose this location because he saw his first wrestling show there which featured Ultimate Warrior and Rick Rude in a singles match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback