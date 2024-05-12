  • home icon
Tony Schiavone teases retired former WWE star’s possible in-ring return after 12 years at AEW All In 2024

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 12, 2024 02:08 GMT
Tony Schiavone WWE
Tony Schiavone is signed to AEW (Image source: Schiavone’s Twitter and wwe.com)

Veteran AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has seemingly teased a former WWE star's much-awaited in-ring comeback. The talent has been away from the ring for nearly 12 years.

The former WWE star in question is Nigel McGuinness. He is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, competing for companies like TNA Wrestling and ROH. After retiring from in-ring competition in 2011, he worked for WWE between 2016 and 2022 as part of NXT and NXT UK's commentary team.

On the latest episode of Collision, McGuinness took a shot at Bryan Danielson while the latter was competing in a tag team match. He said The American Dragon came back too early from his recent injuries.

Tony Schiavone asked McGuinness whether he didn't want Danielson to show up at Wembley Stadium for All In 2024. The veteran announcer was seemingly referring to a rumored match between The American Dragon and the former WWE star.

Over the past few months, McGuinness has consistently taken shots at Danielson while on commentary. The American Dragon and the AEW announcer are long-time rivals and could face each other inside the squared circle one more time if the latter returns after nearly 12 years.

What do you think about Tony Schiavone seemingly teasing a match between Danielson and McGuinness? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

