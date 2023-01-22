Former WWE personality speculates on why CM Punk's backstage impact in AEW doesn't get "much publicity"

The self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk currently has a reputation as not the best colleague to work with. WWE veteran Jim Cornette wondered why the other side of The Straight Edge Savior never came to light.

Following his rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk had a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. This led to the suspension of all the parties involved. While The Elite is now back in action, there is no update on Punk's future.

Several wrestlers shared their experiences with the two-time AEW World Champion. The Ocho Chris Jericho reportedly called Punk 'a cancer' for the locker room.

In a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, Jade Cargill also shared her thoughts about Punk, and it was filled with nothing but positive comments. She mentioned that the former WWE Superstar taught her a valuable life lesson and that it was always to be herself and never let anyone treat her less.

In the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran talked about Cargill praising Punk and was astonished that the former AEW World Champion's good side was never made public.

“From what I understand, from things that have been said, Punk was helpful or contributive to a lot of the women’s locker room (…) I’m glad for Jade that he told her to stand up for herself (…) It’s another example of ‘yes there are plenty of people that CM Punk was helping.’ And that side of the locker room doesn’t get as much publicity as the other side for some unknown reason,” Jim Cornette said. [08:16 - 09:09]

Jim Cornette shares why people like CM Punk have to 'walk on eggshells' while working in a wrestling promotion

While speaking on the same podcast, Cornette's co-host Brian asked why the current generation of wrestlers need to please everyone and walk on eggshells to not get into trouble.

The wrestling veteran replied that the main reason is that the wrestlers sign a contract preventing them from working elsewhere. Hence, they need to be more careful to keep their job.

“Well, once you started signing these ridiculous contracts where you can’t do anything else and there’s no place else to go where you can make anywhere near that amount of money and most of the guys have been brought up over the last 10 or 15 years to just consider that they’re, and they say it on television, they’re thankful and lucky to be there." [09:42 - 10:01].

WWE Superstars such as John Cena often thank the fans and the locker room for allowing them to perform. Such gestures build good locker room morale in one way or more.

