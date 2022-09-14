"Looking like a freaking man-child" - Former WWE personality takes a shot at AEW President Tony Khan following the post-All Out media scrum

Vince Russo recently took shots at Tony Khan following the controversial media scrum following All Out. The former WWE writer stated that the AEW President's appearance made him look unprofessional.

The wrestling world can't stop talking about the recent debacle that was the post-show media scrum following All Out. At the press conference, Tony Khan watched CM Punk drop verbal bombs on seemingly everyone he had an issue with.

Punk ran down Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and the company EVP's The Elite. He went completely uninterrupted by the AEW President, which led to the now infamous backstage skirmish that has led to multiple suspensions for those involved.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There was a melee. Whatever that word means.”



- Dave Meltzer on the altercation backstage at the All Out Media Scrum

(via WOR) “There was a melee. Whatever that word means.”- Dave Meltzer on the altercation backstage at the All Out Media Scrum(via WOR) https://t.co/5iHAe01yPH

But what could Tony Khan have done differently on the day? Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Vince Russo expressed his belief that Khan doesn't look the part to be taken seriously, hence why he didn't cut CM Punk off at any point.

“Watch how professional people dress bro, that’s how you are supposed to dress in the role you’re in. You’re not going skateboarding, you’re not going to go play pickleball with CM Punk, bro if you want any respect whatsoever, number one bro you have to start acting the part."

Russo continued by stating that the way one dresses and presents themselves correlates with the amount of respect respect they receive.

"They’re not going to respect you bro, looking like a freaking man-child, so number one bro with all this madness that took place, number one bro start dressing the part bro of a business man, of a team owner, a company owner. Start looking the part bro because the way you present yourself is an effing joke.”

You can watch the YouTube short right here:

Tony Khan addressed the new direction of the AEW World and Trios Championships on Dynamite

Fans may have been disappointed by the fact that Tony Khan didn't openly address the preverbial elephant in the room on the September 7th edition of AEW Dynamite. However, he did address the future of what was going to happen to the titles belonging to those involved in the scuffle.

Flatline @Flatline_1914

#AEWDynamite Glad I tuned in for the start of Dynamite. That is a huge announcement from Tony Khan and MJF coming in to a huge pop only to turn it around is everything I didn’t know I needed 🤣 Glad I tuned in for the start of Dynamite. That is a huge announcement from Tony Khan and MJF coming in to a huge pop only to turn it around is everything I didn’t know I needed 🤣 #AEWDynamite

Khan announced that The Elite had vacated the Trios Championships, and the match between Death Triangle and Best Friends later on in the night would determine the new champions, which was won by Death Triangle.

As for the AEW World Championship, CM Punk vacated the title and a new champion would be determined through the "Tournament of Champions" which is set to conclude at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

At the time of writing, the four semi-finalists in the tournament are Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara, but which one of these men will walk out of Arthur Ashe Stadium as the AEW World Champion? Let us know who you think in the comments section down below!

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell