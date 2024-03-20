Former WWE RAW General Manager weighs in on Sting’s AEW retirement: “I didn’t like the match”

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

The Icon hung up his boots after competing in one of the most brutal Tornado Tag Team matches in All Elite Wrestling's history. Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to defend their World Tag Team Title against Nicholas & Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks). The match was an emotional rollercoaster as it also involved Sting's sons who hit the infamous Stinger Splash on The Young Bucks.

The show ended with Sting cutting a heartfelt promo where he thanked his hometown crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he wasn't a fan of the match as it wasn't the style he prefers in a wrestling ring.

“I think it was close to perfect. I didn’t like the match, necessarily. It wasn’t my style of match. It wasn’t what I would have done, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t right. It’s just not my thing.” [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff further discussed what he would've changed with Sting's AEW retirement match

Sting's AEW retirement match was mostly met with positivity among many veterans. However, former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently shared what he would've done differently with The Vigilante's last match.

On the same episode of Busted Open Radio podcast, Bischoff stated that the match should have been more story-driven.

“I would have liked to have seen more of a story, more of a build-up with Sting, personally. But at the end of the day, … it doesn’t really matter what I think or what I feel. What I was hoping for is … the next morning that Sting would wake up — Steve Borden would wake up — with a smile on his face and feel like he accomplished exactly what he wanted to accomplish.” [EWrestlingNews]

Sting stated in the post-AEW Revolution 2024 press conference that he has no interest in being a manager in All Elite Wrestling, a role that many thought he'd take after his retirement. It will be interesting to see if he will make an appearance for AEW in the future.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Did you like Sting's send-off? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion