Former WWE RAW Women's Champion spotted in London ahead of AEW All In [Photo]

AEW All In is just around the corner and the show could feature a massive debut of a former WWE Women's Champion. The talent in question is Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Moné alongwith Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) caused quite a storm last year. They walked out during an episode of RAW due to dissatisfaction with the creative direction of their characters. The Legit Boss eventually left the global juggernaut and has performed in NJPW and Stardom in 2023.

There were rumors about Moné being part of Forbidden Door earlier this year, but her injury at NJPW STRONG Resurgence ruled her out of the mega event. Well, it seems like she could finally make her much-anticipated AEW debut at the All In event, if her recent post on Twitter is anything to go by.

Mercedes Monè took to the social media site to reveal that she is in London, leading to speculation that the former WWE Superstar could make an appearance at All Elite Wrestling's biggest show.

Mercedes Moné was reportedly set to face a top AEW star at Forbidden Door 2023

In a Fightful Select report from June 2023, it was revealed that All Elite Wrestling has had interest in The CEO since January. She was reportedly penciled in for Forbidden Door to renew her rivalry against The Outcasts' Saraya.

Incidentally, The Anti-Diva is set to compete in a major match at the All In event later today. She will face Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker in a four-way match for the AEW Women's Championship.

With Mercedes Moné also in London, could Tony Khan pull off a major surpise by having her debut at All In and possibly confront Saraya infront of over 81,000 fans. It will be an interesting spectacle for sure.

