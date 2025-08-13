Former WWE Referee Lists down AEW Stars That He's Gotten Heat From, Including Dax Harwood (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has recently been in the news after his remarks about AEW went viral. The 63-year-old drew heat from one-half of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood. The 41-year-old lost his cool on the referee and had some harsh words for him.

Both Dax and Korderas can be seen as veterans in the professional wrestling industry, despite the age gap between them. Harwood has spent over two decades in the business and has worked for several promotions during this time, while Korderas worked for 22 years with the WWE before retiring.

He recently revealed that the former Scott Dawson is not the only AEW wrestler he has drawn heat from. While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Korderas revealed that he has also drawn heat from former AEW World Champion MJF.

"The other ones were MJF because I made a comment that during a promo, he referenced Cody Rhodes. Didn't name him by name, but he did reference him, and I mentioned something about why would you want to reference the top guy in the other company on your television program that's giving him or the other company valuable TV time? And of course he had to respond back that I'm an old bald grifter," Korderas said. [From 4:15 onwards]

He even stated that he drew heat from another former WWE wrestler who currently works for AEW.

"And then, you know, of course, Ricochet has been very, very active on Twitter lately," Korderas added. [From 4:52 onwards]

Jimmy Korderas hasn't been involved in the professional wrestling business for a very long time. He last refereed a match back in 2012 for Ring of Honor and has been retired from refereeing ever since.

Before making his ROH appearance, the 63-year-old spent 22 years with WWE, working from 1987 to 2009. He was with the promotion throughout the Attitude Era, the height of the promotion's popularity. He has since written a book about his time in WWE and also runs a podcast of his own on YouTube.

