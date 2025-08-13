Former AEW and WWE World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood made headlines recently for his social media activity. The 41-year-old lashed out at a former WWE employee on X/Twitter as he tried to defend his current employer.
Harwood had some harsh words for former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who shared a tweet against AEW. Korderas is a retired professional wrestling referee who left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 after spending 22 long years with the promotion.
On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Jimmy Korderas recently said that his tweets were his own and that he didn't answer to anybody. In response to Harwood's post, Korderas said he was happy to sit at home and spend time with his family. The 63-year-old also clarified that he wasn't trying to be hired.
"I look at it this way. I make my tweets on [sic] my opinions. You can agree with them. You cannot agree with them. But I don't answer to anybody. I'm my own man. I'm not shilling for anybody. I'm not trying to get hired. Guess what? I'm happy being at home every day with my wife. Contrary to popular opinion, Dax, I do have a family and I do have real friends. Okay. My entire life is not on Twitter [X]. I do have other things that I love doing outside the app." [From 5:00 onwards]
Jimmy Korderas is a veteran of the professional wrestling industry. He joined WWE in 1987 and was part of the Attitude Era. He was the official for the Over the Edge match involving Owen Hart and The Godfather in 1999. Korderas was eventually released from the company in 2009.
Aside from his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Korderas also refereed for Ring of Honor in 2012 before calling time on his career. He recently started a podcast of his own on his YouTube channel, and you can check it out below.
