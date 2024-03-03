Former WWE Royal Rumble winner to attend Sting's final match

AEW is set to present the retirement of Sting in just a few hours at Revolution. Several stars are expected to be in attendance, and one legend has confirmed his status.

Sting and Lex Luger once formed one of the biggest tag teams. The duo battled the nWo, and held the WCW World Tag Team Championship once. They won the 1988 Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup, and the 1995 World Cup with five other WCW stars.

AEW is expected to welcome many wrestling stars to the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC for Revolution tonight. The Icon and Darby Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks under Tornado rules. Ric Flair will be in Sting's corner. While there's been a lot of rumor and speculation on who will attend and who won't, Luger has just confirmed he will be there.

The Total Package took to X (formerly Twitter) and paid tribute to his longtime friend and current AEW tag team champion. Luger included congratulatory comments and a throwback photo.

"My how time flys by!! Tonight is gonna be so special! Love you my friend [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] @Sting," he wrote.

A fan replied and asked Luger if he would be attending Revolution. He replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

Sting and Luger's final WCW TV singles match ended in a DQ at Uncensored 2000, the Lumberjacks with Casts match. Their last non-Battle Royal WCW Nitro match came one week later as Sting and Vampiro defeated Luger and Flair. After WCW, The Narcissist and The Vigilante worked WWA shows around the world, teaming up as well as going against each other, including Luger's vacant World Heavyweight Championship win on December 6, 2002.

The final match with The Icon and the 1994 Royal Rumble co-winner came on November 12, 2003 at NWA TNA PPV #70. Sting and AJ Styles defeated Luger and Jeff Jarrett that night.

