Former WWE star accuses MJF of copying him

A former WWE star recently made a bold claim against former AEW World Champion MJF.

The star in question is Adam Cole, who performed for WWE NXT between 2017 and 2021. Cole left the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 to link up with All Elite Wrestling. He was recently revealed as the man who targeted MJF for a couple of months.

On February 01, Adam Cole posted a tweet on his official account and accused MJF of copying him.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Notably, Adam Cole and MJF were great friends before the start of The Devil storyline. As friends, the duo played a massive role in some of the most entertaining segments the company has ever produced. Max and Adam Cole even captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles at the All-In PPV.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke about MJF's future

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the future of Maxwell Jacob Friedman in professional wrestling.

MJF is supposedly a free agent as the latter revealed his contract with AEW will expire on January 1st, 2024. However, many believe he could have signed another deal with the Tony Khan-led company.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that MJF might refrain from joining the Stamford-based promotion as AEW has big shoes to fill currently after the departure of top stars like CM Punk.

"Certainly, I don't have a read on anything. So, let's, you know, I'll just play a game with myself. I think MJF is really, really smart. I think he's probably as good of a businessman intuitively as he is on the mic. He's inexperienced. He's young. But I just have a lot of faith in his critical thinking process. So, my guess would be he stays because the more of these big names that go, the more valuable he becomes," he said.

The former RAW General Manager added:

"Now, if he's going to make an emotional decision that will be different because he's frustrated or emotionally [sic]. Perhaps he gets a little greedy and thinks, 'I can make a little more money over there or whatever,' but I'm a smart guy like MJF, and I'm seeing all these big names who came in with all this promise and hope, and going to change the wrestling world and a shocking surprise that absolutely achieve nothing because primarily they weren't given the opportunity. It's not their fault. It is what it is. But if I'm MJF, I'm staying put, and I'm raising my price." [0:41 - 1:58]

AEW and MJF have kept quiet after Max lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End in December 2023. We will have to wait and see what's in store for the Salt of the Earth once he heals from his injuries.

Do you want to see MJF sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments below.