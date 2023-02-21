Former WWE star admits he was frustrated during his partnership with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has always been someone that wrestlers have wanted to hitch their wagon to, but one former WWE star has admitted he was a little bit frustrated while being paired with the former WWE Champion.

The star in question is former AEW performer Lio Rush, who was Lashley's mouthpiece on the main roster in 2018 and 2019 before returning to the NXT brand later that year.

Rush was responsible for turning Lashley heel during his run, where the two men ended up feuding with a number of top stars on RAW, including Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

Despite his time in the spotlight, Lio Rush admitted to Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast that the role of Bobby Lashley's manager confused him and left him frustrated.

“When I got put in that role, it was very confusing for me. It was very confusing, it was very frustrating, I didn’t know how to wrap my head around what was actually happening, things were just moving so quickly. I feel like I didn’t really have a chance to think to myself, or just have a grasp on why I feel so upset." [23:15-23:47]

Rush further elaborated on his point by saying that he wanted to be in the ring rather than a mouthpiece and that he had grown up wanting to be a wrestler and not a manager.

"I grew up an athlete my entire life, it feels like I should be an athlete, it feels like I should be doing something physical, and I made it somewhere at the top of this mountain doing something physical and being the best at doing something physical. So when that physicality kind of got chopped from underneath me at 21, 22 years old, I didn’t grow up like 4,5,6 years old saying that I wanted to be a manager in WWE. So I feel like I also got a little scared and nervous like ‘okay this is going to be my legacy in WWE.’ Like I worked so hard for so many years to try and be a professional wrestler in WWE, and then that stamp of ‘you’re going to be a manager’ like I didn’t really know how to sit with that.” [24:15-25:35]

Lio Rush speaks on potentially returning to WWE. You can read about it here.

The former AEW star guided Bobby Lashley to two WWE Intercontinental Championships

Despite not being the biggest fan of being Bobby Lashley's manager, to begin with, Lio Rush put his 100% into the role and even guided Bobby to singles glory during their time together.

Rush helped Lashley win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on two occasions, the first coming in January 2019 and the second coming in March of the same year.

Bobby Lashley had both of his reigns ended by Finn Balor. However, the first run with the title ended without Lashley being pinned, as Balor pinned Lio Rush in a handicap match at the 2019 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Did you enjoy Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush's partnership? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes