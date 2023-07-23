Former WWE star advises wrestlers to not put their lives in danger after Kenny Omega's risky spot (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar has advised wrestlers to not put their lives in danger after Kenny Omega's risky spot.

The star in question is EC3 who is a former 24/7 Champion. He also had a great run in NXT however, the star is more popular for his tenures in IMPACT Wrestling.

EC3 is also one of the people who have criticized Kenny Omega for a risky spot in his match against Will Ospreay.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, The former 24/7 Champion gave his thoughts on the controversial spot.

“At what expense I mean Kenny has been banged up, every wrestler has been banged up. Dude I spent the last year fighting my perfect body fighting some neck issues and there was not even directly to anything involving insane piledriver for no reason like on the top of my head. That’s just the wear and tear you’re going to get that being as safe as possible and that comes with the territory where the beauty and the art and the physicality of this is not in the danger of death, It’s in the amazement of achievement.” [From 12:40 to 13:16]

You can checkout the video below:

Former WWE star EC3 says Kenny Omega addressed his critics in a wrong way

Former WWE star EC3 says Kenny Omega did not tackle the recent criticism he has been receiving in the most effective way possible.

The Cleaner has come under a lot of scrutiny for his Tiger Drive 91' spot in his match against Will Osprey at the AEW x Forbidden Door pay-per-view. While many have labelled the spot as a botch, Kenny Omega has tried to vote against the fans and said that the spot went as planned.

Kenny Omega even went as far as saying "Just shut the f**k up" to the fans who were bashing the spot.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion while speaking on the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast addressed how Kenny Omega could have handled the situation differently.

"I don't understand, like [...] Going out of our ways to say that something that looked like somebody really tried to hurt somebody was a plan as opposed to, 'He got me. He almost had me,' you know?"

Do you agree with EC3's comments? Let us know in the comments below.

