Former WWE star says Kenny Omega took the wrong approach when addressing his critics (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 believes Kenny Omega did not tackle the recent criticism he has been receiving in the most effective way possible.

The Cleaner has come under fire over the last month for his dangerous Tiger Driver '91 spot in his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2023. While many have accused the maneuver of being mistimed and "botched," Omega has maintained that the spot was executed as planned.

More so, he even told his critics to "just shut the f**k up," a sentiment EC3 believes was out of place.

Instead, the former WWE 24/7 Champion believes that Kenny Omega should have leaned into the legitimacy of the matter, given that professional wrestling is supposed to emulate real-life combat. EC3 said the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I don't understand, like [...] Going out of our ways to say that something that looked like somebody really tried to hurt somebody was a plan as opposed to, 'He got me. He almost had me,' you know?" [From 03:28 to 03:45]

Ultimately, The Best Bout Machine did not sustain any serious injuries from the dangerous spot, but that has not stopped many from requesting for the move to be banned from AEW programming.

Kenny Omega emerges victorious at Blood & Guts

AEW's annual Blood & Guts match has come and gone for 2023, and this year's edition was arguably more gruesome than any other before.

As promised, the match delivered incredibly violent spots that were hard to watch at times. Jon Moxley specifically leaned into his sadistic side by introducing a screwdriver, a fork, broken glass, and a literal bed of nails to the already-chaotic bout.

Ultimately, it was Kenny Omega and The Golden Elite that came out victorious over the Blackpool Combat Club. Fans will now be looking forward to a potential tag team reunion with both members of The Golden Lovers now present in AEW.

