All 9 weapons used in the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 has come and gone, and as promised, it was not for the faint-hearted. The encounter between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club delivered on its promise of extreme violence.

As if having 10 men fighting in two rings enclosed by a steel cage wasn't enough, the participants in the treacherous match decided to add a bunch of tools and widgets to the mix.

Here are all nine weapons used in this year's Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite:

#9. The screwdriver reappears in AEW

A screwdriver has been used as a running motif in the BCC vs. Elite storyline in AEW. So, it is fitting that it was the first weapon introduced in the Blood & Guts match.

More so, who better than "The Purveyor of Violence" Jon Moxley to use it?

#8. Mox introduces a fork

Along with a screwdriver, some cutlery is also missing from the Moxley household.

The former AEW World Champion viciously attacked Kenny Omega with a fork during the bout's early stages, clearly indicating what was to come.

#7. Jon Moxley aims to shatter The Elite's hopes of winning

Unsatisfied with using a screwdriver and fork, Mox then proceeded to retrieve a white bucket from underneath the ring. Inside, there was a copious amount of broken glass.

Nick Jackson's hurricanrana on Claudio Castagnoli, which sent the Swiss man onto the glass, was a particularly tough spot to watch.

#6. Yuta and Takeshita turn it down a notch

Finally, it was time to take a break from the death match-style weapons and utilize something more ordinary. Wheeler Yuta made his way to the cage with a steel chair in hand and used it well to get his side back in control.

Having seen his teammate succeed with this, Konosuke Takeshita introduced another chair as he entered.

#5. A LITERAL BED OF NAILS

Things escalated tremendously when Jon Moxley pulled out from below the ring a thick piece of wood that had nails sticking out from it.

This literal bed of nails was used for some of the most horrific stunts in the match, including Kenny Omega taking a gruesome-looking bodyslam onto the unique weapon.

#4. An unmemorable use of a trash can

It was again time to revert to more tame weaponry. An aluminum trash can made a brief and comparatively unremarkable appearance in the match.

In a spot that will not catch the headlines, Kenny Omega launched Claudio Castagnoli into the bin, which was set up between the turnbuckles.

#3. Here come the thumbtacks

Back to the death match hallmarks with this one, as Matt Jackson brought out the always-feared thumbtacks. He stood atop the cage when he poured tacks into the ring.

He later made better use of them when he hit a flurry of superkicks with a shoe bedazzled with the nerve-piercing weapon, much like he had done before on AEW programming.

#2. Get the tables!

As with every do-disqualification match, the crowd had one specific weapon they were desperate to see. Despite the thumbtacks, broken glass, a screwdriver, and a bed of nails, the AEW faithful chanted, "We want tables" towards the end of the match.

PAC was on hand to deliver their wish. He delivered a jaw-dropping double stomp hanging from the ceiling of the cage onto a prone Matt Jackson lying atop a table.

#1. A steel chain seals the deal

The final weapon used in this match was the one that saw The Elite emerge victorious.

After receiving a flurry of punishments, Wheeler Yuta was choked out with a steel chain, granting the AEW fan favorites the win in this savagely violent encounter.