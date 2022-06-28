Top AEW star appears on Raw segment celebrating John Cena's 20-year anniversary in WWE

AEW star Chris Jericho made an appearance on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The Stanford-based promotion is currently celebrating John Cena's 20th anniversary in the wrestling business. On this occasion, various opponents from the 16-time World Champion's past sent in video clips congratulating him for achieving this feat.

Chris Jericho was one of them alongside fellow AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight. He congratulated the leader of the Cenation for 20 years of hustle, loyalty and respect and called him one of his favorite opponents of all time.

Other stars also sent in messages to Cena, including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Stone Cold Steve Austin, as well as interim CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Randy Orton also congratulated John Cena for 20 years in WWE

Randy Orton and John Cena had the most brutal rivalries in WWE that spanned over many years. The two had a plethora of matches exchanging the WWE Championship between each other.

On account of the 16-time World Champion's anniversary celebration, the Viper sent in a heartfelt congratulations to him on this week's episode of Raw. He spoke about Cena living the concept of hustle, loyalty and respect. He also expressed his gratitude for being his rival and friend.

Here's what he had to say:

"It was an honor to be your opponent, so many times, but even more of an honor to be your friend. Hustle, loyalty, and respect, those aren't just three words, those aren't just a gimmick. You chose to live by those three words, you didn't just put those words on a different colored t-shirt every other week. You chose to live that way and it was motivating to watch," said Orton.

John Cena made his epic comeback this week. He spoke about how he is not going to give up and keep pushing. With Money in the Bank on the horizon and SummerSlam in a few weeks' time, it will be interesting to see what is in store for The Champ.

