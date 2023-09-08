Former WWE star believes MJF would have not been a great fit in WWF Era

Former WWE star recently spoke about the current AEW World Champion MJF and stated that he would've not been a great fit in WWE during the 80s.

The star in question is none other than Tommy Dreamer, who believes that the AEW World Champion would not have thrived in 1980s or 1990s WWE.

Dreamer also mentioned that MJF's tactics of involving real-life tragedies in many of his promos would not have worked in the 80s. He also stated that MJF could not have handled being in the company.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on MJF.

"He talks about the issues that he has, mentally ... that, back then, would have eaten him up. It's the perfect storm for him where he's at [in AEW]. But again, MJF is a total [example of] not where the rules apply, but to get to where they went, yes. If the end result is heat, there's ways to go about it — if you wanna have that nice little dip, awesome. You did it, you accomplished it, but you don't need it that way, because, later on when you're trying to get over the nut shot ... [it may backfire]." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Former WWE star reveals plans if his career ends tomorrow

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer's career will be on the line tomorrow at the IMPACT Victory Road event as he faces Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship. Dreamer recently talked about his time as a wrestler potentially coming to an end, no matter the result of the match.

Tommy Dreamer is a 35-year-old veteran in the business and is notably known for being one of the ECW Originals in the 90s.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer addressed his plans if he loses his match at the event.

"I will fulfill all my commitments till the end of the year. It will be a quick retirement tour. I don't want to screw over the promoters or fans that got tickets already to the events all over the U.S. I haven't taken any 2024 bookings," said Dreamer. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

