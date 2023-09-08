"It will be a quick retirement tour" - Wrestling legend on plans for what happens if his career ends tomorrow

At an upcoming major wrestling event, a wrestling legend's 35-year career will be on the line. If he loses his match, then his time in the ring finally comes to an end. However, he has a plan for if that happens. Tommy Dreamer detailed them in a recent interview.

At the IMPACT Victory Road event, Tommy Dreamer's career is on the line as he faces Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship. If it goes well, he walks out as the champion. Otherwise, his time as a wrestler is at an end.

However, given the commitments the star has to other companies, Dreamer addressed his plan on Busted Open Radio if he lost his match and had to retire.

He added that loved what he did and never wanted to retire. However, the veteran would keep his word if he lost and only do a quick retirement tour to finish up the obligations he has undertaken.

"I will fulfill all my commitments till the end of the year. It will be a quick retirement tour. I don't want to screw over the promoters or fans that got tickets already to the events all over the U.S. I haven't taken any 2024 bookings," said Dreamer. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The star's match is only a day away. Fans will be waiting to see what happens.

Do you think the veteran's career is at an end? Sound off in the comments section below.

