Wrestling legend puts his 35-year career on the line at major event; promises to retire if he loses

An upcoming major wrestling event will have enormous stakes, as a legend's career might end on the night. The star has enjoyed an extremely prolific run over the last several decades, but all that will end if he loses.

Tommy Dreamer will face Kenny King in a Title vs. Career match at IMPACT Victory Road. The two men are not too familiar with each other in the ring. King's IMPACT Digital Media Championship will be on the line in his first-ever singles match against the veteran. He won the title by defeating Joe Hendry on August 3 and defended it successfully against Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Dreamer and King had a heated exchange on the post-Emergence show, resulting in the match between the two wrestling veterans being finalized. However, it was not without Tommy putting something on the line.

If the legend loses, he will have to retire. On the other hand, if he manages to win, he will become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion, which will be an achievement. If things go wrong, though, a 35-year career might end soon.

The IMPACT Victory Road event is packed to the brim with major matches. Dreamer's match, though, with the retirement clause, will certainly have the attention of the wrestling community.

