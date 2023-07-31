Former WWE star breaks silence after AEW Collision debut

The July 29 episode of AEW Collision saw a former WWE Superstar make her first appearance on Tony Khan's new show. She has since taken to Twitter to share their reaction following the debut.

Mercedes Martinez has spent most of her 23-year career on the independent circuit and boasting two brief stints in WWE. Given her experience between the ropes, it was no surprise that AEW was eager to bring her in when she became a free agent a few years ago.

The former ROH Women's Champion made her Collision debut last night in her home state of Connecticut. Understandably, she was initially given a hero's welcome, but her heelish antics during and following her bout with Kiera Hogan quickly saw the crowd sour on her.

Nonetheless, she headed to Twitter after the show to share a simple message of appreciation for her home state fans:

"ALWAYS LOVE for my state of CT!" she tweeted.

With her eyes on Kris Statlander's TBS Championship and a feud with Willow Nightingale on the horizon, fans will be intrigued to see what Martinez does next.

Another former WWE star to debut on AEW Collision next week

Mercedes Martinez's Collision debut will be followed up by another former WWE star next week, although the performer in question is much more of a recognizable name.

The former WWE star is the veteran Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who will return to AEW next week as the special guest referee for CM Punk's bout against Ricky Starks.

While Steamboat's career and accomplishments are well-documented, a lesser-known fact about The Dragon is that he has a history with CM Punk from their time shared in Ring of Honor two decades ago. Back then, the WWE legend was also in a referee role but was also heavily involved in a storyline that saw him become The Second City Saint's mentor.