Former WWE star breaks silence after AEW exit 

A former WWE name who departed from AEW earlier today has finally broken their silence on the situation. They had a message seemingly for those within the Jacksonville-based promotion and all those who doubted them.
EJ Nduka has not had the most eventful career thus far, but he has gotten the interest of several major promotions. He started as a WWE performer in the Performance Center from 2019 to 2021 but never got the chance to make an impact on TV. He then headed over to MLW before finding his way to AEW in 2023. He had a few matches for the promotion but was more actively used in ROH.
Earlier today, it was reported by Fightful Select that 'The Judge' has departed from the Tony Khan-led company following the end of his contract. Nduka has taken to X/Twitter to confirm the news. He made a bold claim, as he believed he did not deserve to be on the sidelines, and seemingly called out the company for "benching" him.
"I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I’ve heard the call now it’s time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench you need to call the 1800 number cause you suffer from mesothelioma you pencil neck reject," Nduka wrote.
EJ Nduka was waiting for his shot in AEW
In June last year, the 6-foot-8 star responded to a question on social media about his absence from live TV. Fans wondered why he continued to promote the show on his platforms despite not being used and wondered if this was due to him dealing with any sort of injury.
At the time, he responded to the post and revealed that he was not injured, was controlling what he could, and was patiently waiting for his shot.
"Not hurt at all. Built different. Just controlling what I can control. [shrug emoji] My time will eventually come," wrote the 35-year-old.
It seems his patience has worn thin, and he was unhappy about his being underutilized in AEW. It remains to be seen where his next destination could be after this lackluster run.