Former WWE star breaks silence after AEW exit 

A former WWE name who departed from AEW earlier today has finally broken their silence on the situation. They had a message seemingly for those within the Jacksonville-based promotion and all those who doubted them.

Ad

EJ Nduka has not had the most eventful career thus far, but he has gotten the interest of several major promotions. He started as a WWE performer in the Performance Center from 2019 to 2021 but never got the chance to make an impact on TV. He then headed over to MLW before finding his way to AEW in 2023. He had a few matches for the promotion but was more actively used in ROH.

Ad

Trending

Earlier today, it was reported by Fightful Select that 'The Judge' has departed from the Tony Khan-led company following the end of his contract. Nduka has taken to X/Twitter to confirm the news. He made a bold claim, as he believed he did not deserve to be on the sidelines, and seemingly called out the company for "benching" him.

"I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I’ve heard the call now it’s time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench you need to call the 1800 number cause you suffer from mesothelioma you pencil neck reject," Nduka wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

EJ Nduka was waiting for his shot in AEW

In June last year, the 6-foot-8 star responded to a question on social media about his absence from live TV. Fans wondered why he continued to promote the show on his platforms despite not being used and wondered if this was due to him dealing with any sort of injury.

At the time, he responded to the post and revealed that he was not injured, was controlling what he could, and was patiently waiting for his shot.

Ad

"Not hurt at all. Built different. Just controlling what I can control. [shrug emoji] My time will eventually come," wrote the 35-year-old.

Expand Tweet

It seems his patience has worn thin, and he was unhappy about his being underutilized in AEW. It remains to be seen where his next destination could be after this lackluster run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More