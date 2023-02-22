Former WWE Star breaks silence following AEW return, sends message to Rhodes family 

A former WWE star recently took to Twitter to share a message following his return to AEW last week.

The star in question, Keith Lee, recently returned to the active scene on the latest episode of Rampage. Helping Dustin Rhodes overcome a beatdown by Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, he intimidated his former partner to beat a hasty retreat.

Lee's return after 2 months is seemingly setting up a feud against Swerve Strickland, who had previously betrayed him. The Limitless One also took to Twitter to acknowledge his ties to the Rhodes family:

"I suppose my personal story with this family is not quite done. @dustinrhodes," Keith Lee tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet below:

Konnan commented on the former WWE Superstar's previous AEW segment

Keith Lee was reportedly written off TV for selling his kayfabe injury at the hands of Swerve Strickland, which was praised by wrestling veteran Konnan.

In the segment before Lee's absence, Swerve Strickland delivered a diving stomp to his former partner's abdomen through a cinder-block. Although Konnan criticized the segment due to Granden Goetzman and Parker Boudreaux, he praised the part where Lee was stomped through a concrete block:

"The only good thing about this was the end when he did the double foot stomp on the concrete block ...... He's (Granden Goetzman) brutal that beat down him and the other guy did buried them ... Well, Granden Goetzman, other guy (Parker Boudreaux) Keith Lee, clothesline, somebody looked like it was in slow motion Bro, the whole thing was terrible." (27:42 - 28:20)

With Keith Lee returning to action, it remains to be seen whether a major feud between him and Swerve Strickland will unfold in the coming weeks.

What do you think Keith Lee should do next in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes