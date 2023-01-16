Former WWE Star breaks silence after surprising release from Tony Khan-led AEW

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian made the surprise announcement this weekend that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. Thus, ending his tenure with AEW, despite being one of the original members of the roster. The former WWE star has promised big things for the new year following their exit from the company.

Frankie announced the signing at Impact Wrestling's event Hard To Kill, creating excitement for his future prospects with the company. Kazarian, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, was said to be enthusiastic about the move. He signed a long-term contract with the company.

Kazarian announced on Twitter that he was excited for the future after leaving AEW and promised big things to come.

“Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your love and support all these years. There is SO much on the horizon for this year and beyond. I invite you to continue along this journey with me. I’m just getting started! Onward and upward,” Kazarian wrote.

Frankie Kazarian left WWE in 2005 after a brief stint at OVW due to a lack of plans for the cruiserweight division. In 2020, Kazarian joined Impact Wrestling and won the X Division Championship while still under contract with Jacksonville-based Promotion. He left All Elite Wrestling in December 2022, and his final match was a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. He is remembered as a member of SCU, the company's first-ever World Tag Team Champions.

Former champion reportedly granted release from AEW by Tony Khan

Tony Khan has granted the release of Frankie Kazarian from All Elite Wrestling, according to recent reports.

Frankie Kazarian asked for and was granted his release after his match with Josh Alexander for the IMPACT title in November, according to PWInsider. The departure was said to be easy-going.

Kazarian requested his release in order to challenge himself further as he nears the end of his career. He felt that he had better opportunities with Impact Wrestling, given the size of the roster All Elite Wrestling has.

