Former WWE star breaks silence on viral leaked image spoiling his possible AEW return after 2 years

Former WWE talent Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has made his way around the industry since his departure from the company. He had a brief stint with AEW but hasn't appeared on the promotion since September 2020.

The woo woo woo kid broke his silence and commented on a viral leaked image showing a roster list with his name on it, teasing a return to All Elite Wrestling. It is important to note that the leaked list was made by a parody account and is in no way, shape, or form, a true information.

The former Intercontinental Champion's response to the Tweet was in a sarcastic and fun manner as he used four certain emojis. The list contained a lot of errors, including members of the JAS, Christ Jericho, and Jack Hagar. No promotion would make very obvious mistakes, and seeing how a parody account posted this, it's best not to take this too seriously.

Cardona's response can be seen below.

Although the roster leak was fake, it would be interesting to see how AEW would make a roster split work, and whether the former WWE talent would make the cut.

Former WWE talent would like to face John Cena at Wrestlemania 40 alongside female superstar

Former WWE talent Matt Cardona has already had his sights set on a dream match with 16-time world champion John Cena.

Cena's last match with the promotion was in Wrestlemania 39 when he faced Austin Theory. Considering how Cena is not a full-timer with the company, Cardona's match is not far-fetched. Cardona has formed an alliance with Steph de Lander, who he would like to be his partner in the match against the leader of the Cenation.

Cardona took to Twitter to call out the multi-time world champion, with Wrestlemania 40 as his event in mind.

See Cardona's tweet:

"My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph DeLander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40," wrote Cardona.

Do you think this dream match of Cardona can be done? The two superstars have crossed paths at a point in their careers in WWE, so a storyline between the two is manageable to make.

