Former WWE star challenges AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa to match at Double or Nothing

AEW Women's Champions Thunder Rosa confronted Serena Deeb on this week's Dynamite, leading to a confirmed title match for Double or Nothing 2022.

This is not the first time these two wrestlers have clashed, as both debuted in AEW by facing each other on the September 2nd, 2020, edition of Dynamite. Rosa and Deeb also recently interacted on Twitter, where they teased an upcoming match.

This week, Rosa called out the no.1 contender to the entrance ramp. The conversation seemed collaborative at first but soon evolved into Deeb saying that she should have the title. This led to the champion accepting the challenge and setting up a title match at Double or Nothing 2022.

While Deeb has beaten Rosa before, there is no telling who will win in their upcoming fight. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the reigning champion can retain her title.

Thunder Rosa recently chose Penta Oscuro as her dream partner to take on AEW power couple

In response to a fan question, Thunder Rosa recently named Luchador Penta Oscuro as a potential partner if she were to face Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

The AEW Women's Champion gained her title a while back when she defeated Britt Baker in a grueling match on St. Patrick's Day. The match was the first-ever women's steel cage match to air in All Elite Wrestling and ended Baker's 290-day reign as champion.

In a recent interaction with her fans on Twitter, Thunder Rosa was asked who she would want as a partner to take on AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. In reply, she shared a gif of Penta Oscuro.

Thunder Rosa is certainly no slouch in the ring. However, only time will tell how long she will be able to hold on to her belt when she faces Deeb at Double or Nothing 2022.

