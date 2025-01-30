Former WWE star claims he rejected AEW's offer for match against Kenny Omega - "We want to make you a money offer"

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, and many stars want to compete against The Cleaner in the squared circle. However, former WWE star PCO recently revealed that he turned down an offer to wrestle Omega in All Elite Wrestling.

PCO has been making headlines since smashing the TNA Digital Media Championship at The People vs. GCW 2025. He recently spoke about his decision and made a bold claim that he once rejected offers from the Tony Khan-led AEW three times. The veteran also disclosed that he was supposed to be Kenny Omega's opponent at Double or Nothing 2019.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, PCO addressed the criticism he received after making the abovementioned claims. The former TNA Wrestling star revealed that All Elite Wrestling reached out to him in 2018 as well as 2019 for a money match against Kenny Omega.

"I don’t want to brag when I say I turned down AEW three times. Not that I wanted to turn them down, but the first time they reached out to me was October 2018, that’s a long time ago, ‘Would love to have you on big matches. Can you save the following dates; May 25 Las Vegas, August 31 Chicago, October 1 New York City.’ Also, ‘Keep Memorial Day open.’ That’s a text I got from AEW. I had another one. November 29, 2018, they texted me, ‘We would really like you in 2019 and beyond. We want to make you a money offer. Sidebar, a match with you and Kenny Omega.’" [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Kenny Omega recently returned to the ring

In December 2023, Kenny Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis and he immediately stepped away from in-ring competition. The Cleaner spent the entirety of 2024 on the shelf after undergoing surgery.

At the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view earlier this month, Kenny Omega made his in-ring return against NJPW star Gabe Kidd. The Cleaner delivered a great performance in the match and secured a major victory.

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Kenny Omega in 2025.

