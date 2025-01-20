Former WWE star claims he rejected AEW's offer thrice; was planned to face Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega recently made his return to AEW television, and he seems set to become the promotion's top star once again. Amid the hype surrounding his comeback, former ROH World Champion PCO has claimed that he was offered the main event of Double or Nothing 2019 against The Best Bout Machine.

PCO is a veteran of the business, having won championships in ROH, WCW, and WWE. The 57-year-old recently courted controversy when he cut a promo against TNA at a GCW show and smashed the promotion's Digital Media Championship.

In a recent conversation with fans on X (fka Twitter), PCO claimed that he had turned down three offers from AEW since 2018. He also claimed that he was scheduled to face Kenny Omega at the promotion's first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019.

"I turned down AEW three times since 2018 . I was scheduled to face Kenny Omega on the first ever Double or Nothing in Vegas as the main event . I signed a 3 years deal with ROH friend !"

As fans may remember, Omega did headline Double or Nothing 2019, but it was against Chris Jericho, with the winner set to face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out. That main event is also notable for Jon Moxley's AEW debut.

Top star calls out Kenny Omega for AEW Dynamite segment

Kenny Omega's grand return to AEW was somewhat spoiled by The Don Callis Family, who have made it clear that he's not welcome back in the company after his year-long absence. Omega managed to defeat Brian Cage last Wednesday, but he was quickly set upon by the villainous faction after the match.

That was when Kenny's old rival, Will Ospreay, ran out to make the save. Fans immediately began speculating on whether the two could work together to take on Don Callis and his thugs, and Ospreay seems to be thinking along the same lines.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, The Aerial Assassin called out Kenny Omega. He wants to have a discussion with The Best Bout Machine, and he wants to do it live on this week's Dynamite.

Ospreay's ultimate goal is to get his hands on his former best friend, Kyle Fletcher. Whether he and Kenny can take down The Don Callis Family remains to be seen.

