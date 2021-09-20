Former WWE star claims Tony Khan had to "bribe" him with AEW appereances to drop title to Jon Moxley 

Matt Cardona recently shared a bizarre theory, according to which Tony Khan bribed him to drop the GCW Championship to Jon Moxley in exchange for appearances in AEW.

Cardona surprised fans earlier today when he announced he's quitting deathmatch wrestling after competing in just one match. A few hours later, Cardona shared a theory on Twitter from an anonymous user.

According to it, Nick Gage was furious upon losing his title to Cardona. GCW then hatched a plan to bring in Moxley and AEW chief Tony Khan into the equation. The company requested Khan bribe Cardona to drop the GCW Championship in exchange for a few AEW appearances later in the year.

The anonymous user also shared that GCW took this step as they feared Gage would kill Cardona during their rematch. Check out Cardona's tweet:

Of course, Cardona stating this theory is true needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. There's a huge possibility he's merely having fun by getting people talking on Twitter. Plus, it's a perfectly in-character thing to do for the IMPACT Wrestling star, who has time and again trolled fans, particularly GCW fans.

Jon Moxley will defend his GCW Championship against Nick Gage soon

Moxley captured the GCW Championship from Cardona at GCW: Art of War on September 4th. Post-match, Gage appeared and confronted his former rival. Soon, it was confirmed that Gage would challenge Moxley at GCW: Fight Club in New Jersey on October 9th.

A report also suggested that Moxley and Gage's match will not be a one-off. Instead, the two would engage in a series of matches, culminating with a blow-off clash at next year's GCW: Spring Break special during the WrestleMania weekend.

Also Read

Do you think there's any truth to the theory shared by Matt Cardona? Do you see Nick Gage winning the GCW Championship from Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments below.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh