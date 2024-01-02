WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair signed with AEW in October, generating backlash and controversy throughout the wrestling world. Amid the discussion surrounding the legend, former WWE Superstar Tyrus threw his support behind The Nature Boy.

Ric Flair's deal with AEW is heavily wrapped in a sponsorship for the 74-year-old's energy drink, Wooooo! Energy. Despite the fact that Flair doesn't get paid by AEW directly due to the nature of the sponsorship, Tony Khan has continued to receive backlash for signing the star and featuring him on weekly television.

Tyrus is well versed in controversy, with his run as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last year being among the most criticized reigns in recent memory. The 50-year-old appeared on FOX News alongside Flair last night, and he had some words of encouragement for the wrestling legend:

"Let me remind you of who you are," Tyrus said. "You have forgotten more wrestling than most of us will ever know. You are one of the last greats that when you come out and walk that aisle, a grandfather can look at his grandson and say, 'I saw this guy wrestle and this is the reason why you're here.'"

Tyrus further urged The Nature Boy to never apologize for being who he is:

"Don't you ever, and I don't comment on social media that much, but don't you ever apologize for Ric Flair coming out because when you come out, that pop is as loud as it's ever been. I have to remind you of two things. Diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair. You need to remember that. Thank you for who you are, sir. You are welcome at any wrestling arena at any time because you just walking by the locker room, we're all going to get smarter," said Tyrus. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair offered to step away from AEW if he was an embarrassment

Controversy was always going to follow Ric Flair into AEW. Still, The Nature Boy didn't exactly help matters when he cut a promo on the November 29 taping of Rampage in which he issued an open invitation for single women in the audience to visit his hotel room.

After a wave of fan backlash over the promo, Flair publically offered to step away from All Elite Wrestling if he was "embarrassing" Tony Khan or the company.

Expand Tweet

This seems to be the apology that Tyrus was referencing last night on FOX News.

Currently, The Nature Boy is joining Sting for the latter's final run before his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024. Where the legendary star will go from there remains to be seen.

Do you think it was a mistake for AEW to sign Ric Flair? Do you think Tyrus is right to support The Nature Boy? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.