Former WWE star to debut in AEW and help Hikaru Shida dethrone Saraya on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

Former 7-time WWE women's champion could cost Saraya (fka Paige) her AEW women's world title against Hikaru Shida on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite in order to set up a future money match.

This Tuesday on the special episode of Dynamite, Saraya (fka Paige) is slated to defend her AEW women's world title against the former two-time champion, Hikaru Shida. Saraya won the title at the "All In" event in front of a large audience, in her home country and is not likely to lose the championship this early.

Enter the former WWE women's champion in question, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Mone is currently signed with NJPW and has been rumored to appear in Tony Khan's promotion for the past several months. However, an injury unfortunately kept her out of the cross-over, Forbidden Door PPV.

It was also reported that Mercedes was expected to wrestle at the "All In" event as well but the injury played its part again. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Mone is on the road to recovery and could work in AEW, NJPW, and Stardom following her return.

Well, the former WWE women's champion could make a surprise appearance this Tuesday to sabotage Saraya's match and cost her the title in order to set up their most anticipated match in the forthcoming future. It remains to be seen if this actually turns out to be the case.

Tony Khan showed interest in signing Mercedes Mone to AEW

Tony Khan has been one of the biggest admirers of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Recently during the media call ahead of the WrestleDream PPV, TK was asked whether Mone would make a surprise appearance. Khan had the following answer while also showing interest in working with her:

“I’m not expecting that because she had a major injury, but when she is clear, that’s somebody we’re really interested in working with and also she’s had great experiences in New Japan. She’s been a great champion there.” [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Henceforth, only time will tell whether Mercedes Mone will actually show up on AEW TV after her recovery and if fans will get to see the anticipated bout between her and Saraya.

Who would you like to see Mercedes Mone face off against on the AEW Women's roster? Sound off in the comments section below.