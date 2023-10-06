Mercedes Mone nearing a full recovery, update on potentially joining AEW – Reports

Former IWGP Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone, has been on the shelf with an injury since May 2023, but when she returns to action, will she be All Elite?

The superstar formerly known as Sasha Banks, returned to action for NJPW earlier this year after walking out of WWE in 2022, and has been linked with a move to AEW ever since she made her first non-WWE related wrestling appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

It's likely that she would have wrestled for AEW by now had she not gotten injured, but according to Dave Meltzer in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mercedes Mone is nearing a full recovery, and could be splitting her time between All Elite Wrestling, NJPW and STARDOM.

"Mercedes Mone is now out of her walking boot. She’s still kept her timetable quiet about returning to wrestling. The expectation, given they showed her at All In in the crowd more than once, is that she would be working here and with New Japan and/or Stardom," said Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

Mone was in attendance for All In at Wembley Stadium, with Tony Khan admitting that he would have liked to have her wrestle. However, she wasn't medically cleared in time for the show, so she watched on from the crowd instead.

Mercedes Mone was recently asked about AEW Full Gear

The never-ending rumors of Mercedes Mone joining AEW ramped up this past week when, during a recent interview, the former WWE Superstar was asked if she would be appearing at Full Gear this November.

The Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18th takes place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, which isn't too far from Mone's original hometown of Fairfield. This has given a lot of people hope that Mercedes could show up or even be in action at Full Gear.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, the only match that has currently been signed for Full Gear on November 18th is MJF defending the AEW World Championship in the main event against Switchblade Jay White, which was made official this past week on Dynamite.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will join All Elite Wrestling before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.