Former WWE star debuts in Tony Khan's promotion [Spoiler]

A former WWE champion made his surprising debut during the Ring of Honor tapings after the latest edition of Collision. The talent in question is Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young).

Rosser had a 12-year stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning the tag team championships on one occasion along with Titus O'Neil. He was also a part of the infamous faction, The Nexus. Fred Rosser has competed in multiple promotions after his WWE release in 2017, including Chikara, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and NWA.

Now, he can add Ring of Honor (ROH) to his list after his debut against AEW star Scorpio Sky during the latest tapings. However, Rosser's first match in Tony Khan's promotion didn't go to plan as Sky defeated him.

Former WWE star Fred Rosser has previously shown interest in working with AEW

Rosser reigned supreme as the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion for 238 days until the Battle In The Valley event in February 2023, where he lost the gold against KENTA.

During an interview with SEScoops earlier in the year, the 39-year-old star expressed an interest in going back to the global juggernaut as well as working with All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT.

"Hope and pray every day that I can get opportunities to maybe go back to WWE, or work with AEW or IMPACT," Rosser said.

It will be interesting to see if Fred Rosser makes his debut AEW debut, after his appearance in Ring of Honor.

It is to be noted that Rosser recently teased helping Ricky Starks against Bullet Club Gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion when The Absolute was feuding with the heelish faction. Could the former Nexus become a major opponent for the Bang Bang Gang in the future?

Do you want to see Fred Rosser have a run in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.